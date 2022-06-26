Lympo Price Tops $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (LYM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, Lympo has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. Lympo has a total market cap of $1.99 million and $135,824.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lympo coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Lympo

Lympo is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Buying and Selling Lympo

