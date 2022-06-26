LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 0.8% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $89.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $83.50 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.52. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 54.14% and a net margin of 11.68%. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.

LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.75.

In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

