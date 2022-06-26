LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Shares Purchased by Unison Advisors LLC

Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 32,800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. LyondellBasell Industries comprises about 0.8% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smith Group Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 416 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $89.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $83.50 and a 1 year high of $117.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $105.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.27.
The company also recently disclosed a special dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 27.11%.
LYB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler lowered LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $119.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $104.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.75.
In other LyondellBasell Industries news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total transaction of $3,758,647.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 39,612 shares in the company, valued at $4,394,555.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile (Get Rating)
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.