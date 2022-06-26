Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.53-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.46 billion-$24.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.51 billion. Macy’s also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.84-$0.94 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley raised Macy’s from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Macy’s from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.83.

NYSE M opened at $20.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.77. Macy’s has a 1 year low of $15.68 and a 1 year high of $37.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average is $24.45.

Macy’s ( NYSE:M Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Macy’s will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.157 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.98%.

In other news, SVP Paul Griscom sold 1,039 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $26,390.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,118 shares of company stock valued at $460,197 over the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Macy’s by 297.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 664,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,181,000 after purchasing an additional 497,141 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 156.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 36,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 22,349 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Macy’s by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 138,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 32,816 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Macy’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,771,000. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Macy’s by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

