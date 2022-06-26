MahaDAO (MAHA) Market Cap Reaches $3.04 Million

MahaDAO (MAHA) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. Over the last week, MahaDAO has traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One MahaDAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MahaDAO has a market capitalization of $3.04 million and $12,853.00 worth of MahaDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

MahaDAO Profile

MahaDAO’s genesis date was December 17th, 2020. MahaDAO’s total supply is 9,997,846 coins and its circulating supply is 3,076,946 coins. MahaDAO’s official Twitter account is @themahadao . The Reddit community for MahaDAO is https://reddit.com/r/mahadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for MahaDAO is medium.com/mahadao . MahaDAO’s official website is mahadao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MAHA is a governance token that empowers the token holders to vote on savings rates, stability fees, direction, strategy and future course of action for the ARTH coin.The MAHA tokens help keep the ARTH coin completely decentralised.”

Buying and Selling MahaDAO

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MahaDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MahaDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MahaDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

