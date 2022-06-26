McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Acquired by Scharf Investments LLC

Scharf Investments LLC lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 841,405 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the period. McKesson accounts for approximately 7.6% of Scharf Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Scharf Investments LLC owned about 0.56% of McKesson worth $257,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in McKesson by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 220,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,858,000 after acquiring an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in McKesson during the fourth quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the fourth quarter valued at $2,486,000. Institutional investors own 85.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nancy Flores sold 3,298 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.09, for a total transaction of $1,025,974.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,692,329.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.90, for a total value of $68,322.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,096,095.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,802 shares of company stock valued at $28,300,233. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

MCK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Cowen increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $333.00 to $377.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

NYSE:MCK opened at $321.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $320.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.31. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $186.61 and a 12 month high of $339.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.66.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.06 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

