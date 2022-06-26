MediShares (MDS) One Day Volume Tops $1,899.00

MediShares (MDS) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on June 26th. One MediShares coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MediShares has a market capitalization of $332,402.69 and approximately $1,899.00 worth of MediShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, MediShares has traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004692 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,319.18 or 1.00046711 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008379 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004695 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002775 BTC.

MediShares Coin Profile

MediShares is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. MediShares’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,310,099,624 coins. MediShares’ official Twitter account is @MediShares and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for MediShares is www.medishares.org . The official message board for MediShares is weibo.com/MediShares

According to CryptoCompare, “Medishares is an Ethereum-based mutual aid marketplace. MDS is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on MediShares' platform. “

MediShares Coin Trading

