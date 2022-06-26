MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

MDWD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Aegis cut their price target on MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ MDWD opened at $1.59 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.14. MediWound has a 52-week low of $1.21 and a 52-week high of $6.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.25.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 64.01%. The business had revenue of $4.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDWD. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MediWound by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 834,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after buying an additional 69,290 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 544.1% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 196,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $470,000 after acquiring an additional 165,916 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of MediWound by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 374,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Company Profile (Get Rating)

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

