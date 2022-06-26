MetLife (NYSE:MET) Upgraded to Outperform by Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research upgraded shares of MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $74.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $70.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered MetLife from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays upped their target price on MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup began coverage on MetLife in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Shares of MET stock opened at $64.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.22 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife has a 52-week low of $55.21 and a 52-week high of $73.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $65.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $17.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that MetLife will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.91%.

MetLife announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, May 4th that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MET. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MetLife in the 3rd quarter valued at $7,651,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in MetLife by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 48,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 7,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 442,575 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,320,000 after purchasing an additional 167,147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

