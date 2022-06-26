Mint Club Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $729,623.00 (MINT)

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 25th. Mint Club has a total market capitalization of $4.16 million and $729,623.00 worth of Mint Club was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Mint Club has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Mint Club coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00026389 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001499 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Mint Club

MINT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Mint Club’s total supply is 1,149,363,840,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,041,314,412,631 coins. Mint Club’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

Mint Club Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mint Club directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mint Club should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mint Club using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

