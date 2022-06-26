Mithril (MITH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.65 Million

Mithril (MITH) traded up 3.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 26th. One Mithril coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0158 or 0.00000074 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mithril has a market capitalization of $15.81 million and $1.65 million worth of Mithril was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Mithril has traded up 25.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TDEX Token (TT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00010331 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00009340 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.94 or 0.00196908 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BOX (BOX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000315 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000121 BTC.

About Mithril

Mithril is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 8th, 2018. Mithril’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for Mithril is mith.io . The official message board for Mithril is medium.com/mithriltoken . The Reddit community for Mithril is /r/MithrilToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Mithril’s official Twitter account is @MithrilToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mithril Network is a decentralized social media platform. It allows users to mine Mithril tokens through something they named “Social Mining” that consists of each user's posting and interactions in the Mithril ecosystem. These actions will generate MITH tokens for the user to spend in Mithril Network applications such as dating services, premium content channels, and live-stream applications. The Mithril Token (MITH) is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum network. “

Mithril Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mithril directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mithril should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mithril using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

