MKM Partners Begins Coverage on Home Depot (NYSE:HD)

MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $285.00 target price on the home improvement retailer’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Gordon Haskett lowered Home Depot from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $369.82.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Shares of HD opened at $283.00 on Thursday. Home Depot has a twelve month low of $264.51 and a twelve month high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.86 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Home Depot will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

In related news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total transaction of $39,335.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matisse Capital boosted its position in Home Depot by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 2,664 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in Home Depot by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 20,066 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,006,000 after buying an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc boosted its position in Home Depot by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 766 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.