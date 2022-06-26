Moonriver 24 Hour Volume Hits $9.69 Million (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. In the last week, Moonriver has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Moonriver coin can currently be bought for $12.56 or 0.00058753 BTC on major exchanges. Moonriver has a total market cap of $59.72 million and approximately $9.69 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00144548 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00070894 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001713 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002389 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00014338 BTC.

Moonriver Profile

Moonriver’s total supply is 10,379,336 coins and its circulating supply is 4,755,381 coins. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Moonriver Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moonriver should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

