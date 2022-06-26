Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.
OTCMKTS DSITF opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. Currys has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.93.
Currys Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Currys (DSITF)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/20 – 6/24
- Blackberry Continues To Struggle As Management Remains Asleep At The Wheel
- GMS Inc. Posts Strong Results As The Housing Backlog Drives Earnings
- Ciena Stock Giving Window of Opportunity
- Are These Cheap Copper Stocks Right For Your Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Currys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Currys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.