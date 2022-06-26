Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Currys (OTCMKTS:DSITF – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an equal weight rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS DSITF opened at $0.92 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.28. Currys has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $1.93.

Currys Company Profile (Get Rating)

Currys Plc is an electrical and telecommunications retailer and services company. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom and Ireland; Nordics; and Greece. The Unite Kingdom and Ireland geographical segment comprises of operations in the UK and Ireland, the Dixons Travel business, and the non-honeybee business to business operations.

