Morgan Stanley Begins Coverage on eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage issued an underweight rating and a $36.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EBAY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of eBay from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of eBay from $71.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of eBay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a buy rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of eBay in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.15.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $45.67 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.21. eBay has a one year low of $40.52 and a one year high of $81.19.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.14). eBay had a net margin of 113.26% and a return on equity of 20.91%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that eBay will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.16%.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 7,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $358,660.72. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,259.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $174,202.35. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,929 shares in the company, valued at $715,845.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of eBay by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,768,219 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $184,087,000 after purchasing an additional 33,168 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of eBay by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 65,377 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in eBay by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,837,932 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $337,059,000 after buying an additional 184,797 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in eBay by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 237,344 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $15,783,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in eBay by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,171 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

