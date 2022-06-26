Morgan Stanley Lowers AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley cut shares of AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $129.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $160.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AGCO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on AGCO from $143.00 to $141.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of AGCO from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of AGCO in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of AGCO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $147.40.

AGCO stock opened at $100.63 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $123.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.91. The stock has a market cap of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. AGCO has a 1 year low of $96.52 and a 1 year high of $150.28.

AGCO ( NYSE:AGCO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that AGCO will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 19.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $992,507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119,255 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,453,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $942,424,000 after acquiring an additional 106,593 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in AGCO by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,956,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $342,962,000 after acquiring an additional 388,909 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in AGCO by 0.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,073,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,723,000 after acquiring an additional 16,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in AGCO by 4.7% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,040,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,095,000 after acquiring an additional 91,406 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

