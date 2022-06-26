National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NNN. Colliers Securities reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.50.
NYSE NNN opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.29. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.95%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 183.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
National Retail Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
