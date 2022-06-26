National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Coverage Initiated at Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on NNN. Colliers Securities reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties to $49.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded National Retail Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $49.50.

NYSE NNN opened at $43.65 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.29. National Retail Properties has a 1-year low of $39.12 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 42.73%. The firm had revenue of $190.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.95%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 183.2% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. 88.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

