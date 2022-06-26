Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

NAVB opened at $0.65 on Wednesday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $2.03. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.73 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.40.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 517.32% and a negative net margin of 2,209.23%.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases.

