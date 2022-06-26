Nepsis Inc. Buys Shares of 1,146,729 Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Nepsis Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,146,729 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,972,000. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras comprises about 5.1% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 8,800,432 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $90,996,000 after buying an additional 326,265 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,485 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter worth about $318,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,724,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 120.1% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 108,775 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 59,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.05.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $10.95 on Friday. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $16.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average of $13.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $27.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.95 billion. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a net margin of 29.65% and a return on equity of 31.27%. On average, analysts predict that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be paid a $1.2984 dividend. This represents a yield of 28.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s previous — dividend of $1.22. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.97%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores for, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; Gas and Power; and Corporate and Other Businesses segments. It engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

