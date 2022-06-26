Nepsis Inc. Purchases 1,183 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Nepsis Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 115,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Discover Financial Services comprises approximately 3.8% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $12,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,532,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,299,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,197,000 after purchasing an additional 10,603 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 64,836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Discover Financial Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,266,000. Institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wolfe Research lowered Discover Financial Services from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Discover Financial Services from $144.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $135.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.63.

DFS stock opened at $99.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $106.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $88.02 and a 12-month high of $135.69.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.64. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 41.57% and a net margin of 38.42%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.04 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This is a boost from Discover Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 14.16%.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

