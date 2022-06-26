Nepsis Inc. Purchases 378 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Nepsis Inc. lifted its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Southern accounts for approximately 0.6% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.88.

In other Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 40,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $3,043,550.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,936. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,309,670.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 207,826 shares of company stock valued at $15,368,444 over the last ninety days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $69.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $73.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.12 and a 1-year high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.93%.

About Southern (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.