Nepsis Inc. Reduces Holdings in Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST)

Nepsis Inc. reduced its position in shares of Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZEST – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,791,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,958 shares during the period. Ecoark comprises 1.9% of Nepsis Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Nepsis Inc. owned 10.59% of Ecoark worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Ecoark by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecoark during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ecoark by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 15,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,293 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ecoark by 82.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 129,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Ecoark by 129.9% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 29,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 16,567 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.51% of the company’s stock.

ZEST stock opened at $2.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.30. Ecoark Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.59 and a 52-week high of $7.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Ecoark Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in oil and gas, financial services, and food freshness management solution businesses in the United States. It engages in the exploration, production, and drilling of oil and gas properties in Texas, Louisiana, and Mississippi, as well as provides transportation of frac sand and logistics services to hydraulic fracturing and drilling operations.

