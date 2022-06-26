Nepsis Inc. Sells 11,291 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Nepsis Inc. reduced its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,257 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,291 shares during the quarter. CVS Health comprises about 5.6% of Nepsis Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Nepsis Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $18,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 310 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. increased its holdings in CVS Health by 138.7% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 358 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tigress Financial upped their target price on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.05.

CVS Health stock opened at $94.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $79.33 and a 12 month high of $111.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.49. The company has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

