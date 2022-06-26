Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Get Rating) (TSE:NTB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.05. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $43.09.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 7.1% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,343,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 88,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 2,047.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,005,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865,906 shares during the last quarter. 8.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

