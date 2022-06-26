NFT Art Finance (NFTART) Market Cap Hits $4.54 Million

NFT Art Finance (NFTART) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One NFT Art Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. NFT Art Finance has a total market cap of $4.54 million and $902,314.00 worth of NFT Art Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, NFT Art Finance has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.80 or 0.00143336 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004651 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.08 or 0.00070173 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014176 BTC.

