NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,876 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth about $95,000. National Pension Service raised its position in shares of NIKE by 0.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,652,528 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $239,997,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,079,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $173.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $154.04.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE stock opened at $112.91 on Friday. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $103.46 and a one year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $134.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

