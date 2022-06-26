NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Cut to “Neutral” at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for NIKE’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.81 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.66 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.31 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NIKE from $164.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $164.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $177.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wedbush cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $163.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $154.04.

Shares of NKE opened at $112.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company has a market capitalization of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.41. NIKE has a 1 year low of $103.46 and a 1 year high of $179.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.19%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kalos Management Inc. lifted its position in NIKE by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at about $90,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Offit Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,355 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in NIKE by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 55,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $7,428,000 after purchasing an additional 14,064 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

