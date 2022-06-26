Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $22.00 price target on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NOAH. StockNews.com cut Noah from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Noah from $51.50 to $35.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of NYSE:NOAH opened at $20.55 on Wednesday. Noah has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $49.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Noah ( NYSE:NOAH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The asset manager reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $125.52 million during the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 30.16%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Noah will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Noah by 205.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Noah by 141.9% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in Noah by 391.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Noah by 8.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Noah in the fourth quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

