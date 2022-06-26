NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Increases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,969 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company comprises approximately 1.0% of NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $21,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,618,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 29,687.2% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 257,685 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,547,000. Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of Deere & Company by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 38,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,800,000 after buying an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,605,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DE opened at $310.87 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $295.59 and a 52 week high of $446.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $361.92 and a 200 day moving average of $374.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.02.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 33.58%. Deere & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 23.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

In related news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen started coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $477.00 to $472.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $429.06.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

