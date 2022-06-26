NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Raises Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $17,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.01% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Amgen from $238.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Amgen stock opened at $245.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.57. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $244.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.32.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

