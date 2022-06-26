Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NYMX opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. Nymox Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The company has a market cap of $40.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Nymox Pharmaceutical alerts:

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:NYMX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In other news, Director James George Robinson bought 1,151,515 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $1,899,999.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,702,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,758,407.25. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical by 48.1% during the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 34,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $44,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Nymox Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $96,000. 1.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nymox Pharmaceutical (Get Rating)

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of drugs for the aging population in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its lead drug candidate is Fexapotide Triflutate (NX-1207), which has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia, and Phase II clinical trials for low grade localized prostate cancer, as well as is in preclinical studies for hepatocellular carcinoma.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nymox Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.