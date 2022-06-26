Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Director Purchases $218,000.00 in Stock

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) Director Steven A. Webster bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, with a total value of $218,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,208 shares in the company, valued at $865,093.76. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of NYSE OII opened at $9.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $992.48 million, a PE ratio of -16.78 and a beta of 2.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.84 and a 200 day moving average of $13.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.46. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a one year low of $8.56 and a one year high of $18.20.
Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $446.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.05 million. Oceaneering International had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 1.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several analysts have commented on OII shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $15.00 target price on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, June 20th.
About Oceaneering International (Get Rating)
Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.
