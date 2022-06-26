Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$1.14–$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80 billion-$1.81 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.78 billion. Okta also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to -$0.32–$0.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OKTA shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $216.00 to $152.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Okta to $150.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Okta has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.81.

Shares of Okta stock opened at $101.26 on Friday. Okta has a 52-week low of $77.01 and a 52-week high of $276.30. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.07. Okta had a negative return on equity of 13.13% and a negative net margin of 67.06%. The company had revenue of $414.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.59) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Okta will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

In other Okta news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total value of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,184.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,442 shares of company stock valued at $1,318,711. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $245,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Okta in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Okta by 10.1% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in Okta during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.18% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

