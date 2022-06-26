PancakeSwap One Day Volume Reaches $65.28 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 26.6% against the US dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can now be purchased for $3.37 or 0.00015689 BTC on exchanges. PancakeSwap has a market capitalization of $510.87 million and approximately $65.28 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PancakeSwap Coin Profile

CAKE is a coin. It launched on September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 307,426,131 coins and its circulating supply is 151,632,956 coins. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

