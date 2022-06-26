PANTHEON X (XPN) Price Reaches $0.0009 on Major Exchanges

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2022

PANTHEON X (XPN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 26th. PANTHEON X has a total market cap of $600,900.46 and approximately $1,157.00 worth of PANTHEON X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PANTHEON X coin can now be bought for $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, PANTHEON X has traded 28.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

  • Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.
  • BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,438.62 or 1.00000000 BTC.
  • Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008325 BTC.
  • Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
  • Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
  • Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.
  • DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
  • DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
  • THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
  • Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002807 BTC.

PANTHEON X Coin Profile

PANTHEON X (XPN) is a coin. It launched on March 27th, 2019. PANTHEON X’s total supply is 770,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 680,786,427 coins. PANTHEON X’s official website is pantheonx.io. PANTHEON X’s official Twitter account is @pantheon_x and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PANTHEON X is https://reddit.com/r/PANTHEON_X.

According to CryptoCompare, “PANTHEON X provides an open crypto management platform designed so people can invest like a professional trader with crypto advisors in a safer and more transparent manner. Based on Smart Contract and the reliable data, PANTHEON X has established an infrastructure that anyone can manage or entrust assets easily. “

PANTHEON X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PANTHEON X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PANTHEON X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PANTHEON X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PANTHEON X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PANTHEON X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.