Parachute (PAR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $64,110.00

Parachute (PAR) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. Parachute has a market cap of $272,541.38 and $64,110.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Parachute has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00026638 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000051 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008223 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute (CRYPTO:PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 878,599,675 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Buying and Selling Parachute

