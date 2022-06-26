Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) Price Up 11.6% This Week

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token (PSG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 25th. In the last week, Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has traded 11.6% higher against the dollar. Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token has a market capitalization of $20.83 million and $4.91 million worth of Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token coin can currently be bought for about $6.70 or 0.00031349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token Profile

Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,111,216 coins. The official website for Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token is www.socios.com/paris-saint-germain . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official message board is medium.com/socios . Paris Saint-Germain Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @PSG_inside and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Socios.com is a mobile app for football fans, it's designed to get the users closer to the team they love by allowing them – the superfans – to vote on club-specific decisions. As well as the right to vote, users get access to unique rewards – once-in-a-lifetime experiences, exclusive merchandise, prediction games, match-day challenges, and more. “

