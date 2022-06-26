Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 3,847.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,698 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,679 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Paychex were worth $10,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paychex by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Paychex by 7.1% during the first quarter. Cerro Pacific Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Paychex by 18.4% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 48,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,679,000 after buying an additional 7,608 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 20.9% in the first quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares during the period. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 229.4% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $122.43 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.01 and a twelve month high of $141.92. The company has a market cap of $44.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $123.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.97.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. Paychex’s payout ratio is 84.27%.

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cowen cut their price objective on Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Paychex from $151.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.67.

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total transaction of $27,748.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

