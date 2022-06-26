PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,908 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $2,291,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at $34,934,000. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 3,892 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 12,086.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 212,900 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,149,000 after purchasing an additional 211,153 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.71.

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $77.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.96 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.47 and a 52-week high of $310.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total value of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique Lores acquired 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

