PDS Planning Inc Acquires 905 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital International Investors boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 35,388,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,518,000 after buying an additional 555,607 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,109,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,401,000 after buying an additional 520,259 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 19,453,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,984,000 after buying an additional 973,398 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,609,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,022,000 after buying an additional 184,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at $542,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised AstraZeneca from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £100 ($122.49) to £120 ($146.99) in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on AstraZeneca from £102 ($124.94) to £111 ($135.96) in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Danske assumed coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $8,246.29.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $66.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $207.31 billion, a PE ratio of -209.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.45. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $53.63 and a 12 month high of $71.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.99.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. AstraZeneca had a positive return on equity of 25.35% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. The firm had revenue of $11.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile (Get Rating)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of prescription medicines. Its marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, and Xigduo/Xigduo XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tudorza/Eklira/Bretaris for respiratory and immunology; and Andexxa/Ondexxya, Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

