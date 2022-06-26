PDS Planning Inc Boosts Stock Position in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL)

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc owned 1.36% of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GAL. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 8,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 17,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $38.75 and a 52 week high of $47.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.38.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:GAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Global Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.