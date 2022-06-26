PDS Planning Inc Buys 47 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

PDS Planning Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 71 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Shares of VGT stock opened at $344.03 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $313.66 and a 52-week high of $467.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $353.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.01.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.