PDS Planning Inc Cuts Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

PDS Planning Inc lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 450 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GLD. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,901,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $496,044,000 after purchasing an additional 171,744 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,012,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $343,976,000 after purchasing an additional 128,587 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,445,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $247,037,000 after purchasing an additional 478,324 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,775,000 after purchasing an additional 13,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 974,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,685,000 after purchasing an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GLD opened at $170.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.38. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $160.68 and a twelve month high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

