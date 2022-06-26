PDS Planning Inc Grows Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 127,512 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the quarter. Abbott Laboratories makes up 2.7% of PDS Planning Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $15,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABT. Jackson Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 301 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.22, for a total value of $5,661,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,973,500 shares in the company, valued at $789,539,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,407,502. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ABT opened at $109.45 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $112.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.73. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $101.24 and a 12 month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.26. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 43.62%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $151.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $154.00 to $125.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.64.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

