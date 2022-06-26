PDS Planning Inc Lowers Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

PDS Planning Inc cut its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,567 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Aspire Wealth Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $39,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $139.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $147.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.69. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $133.55 and a 52 week high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

