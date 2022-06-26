PDS Planning Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

PDS Planning Inc lifted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 27.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,411 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 307 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 169,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $70,188,000 after purchasing an additional 10,044 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture by 697.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,893 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Accenture by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 48,675 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $20,178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Accenture by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 85,404 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,404,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Accenture alerts:

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total value of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,269,352.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total value of $232,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares in the company, valued at $6,784,275.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681 in the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Accenture from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Accenture from $368.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America dropped their target price on Accenture from $443.00 to $374.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $360.03.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $299.37 on Friday. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $268.17 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $294.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is currently 37.63%.

Accenture Company Profile (Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.