PDS Planning Inc Sells 710 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PDS Planning Inc lowered its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 19,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 710 shares during the quarter. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $2,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $120.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $124.05 and a 200 day moving average of $125.85. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $113.22 and a 52 week high of $133.22.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

