PEPS Coin (PEPS) Price Hits $0.0204 on Top Exchanges

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One PEPS Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0204 or 0.00000096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PEPS Coin has traded up 42.8% against the U.S. dollar. PEPS Coin has a total market cap of $1.26 million and approximately $798.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00005857 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

Blockasset (BLOCK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000380 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.95 or 0.00130760 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Crypto Sports Network (CSPN) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000514 BTC.

LocoMeta (LOCO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0640 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Swinca (SWI) traded down 24.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,219,146 coins and its circulating supply is 61,549,272 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . PEPS Coin’s official website is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEPS Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.