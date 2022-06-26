Perkins Coie Trust Co Raises Stock Holdings in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 78.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Cerner were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CERN. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Cerner by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in Cerner by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Cerner by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Cerner by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 21,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Friday. Cerner Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.08 and a fifty-two week high of $95.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $94.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Cerner’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cerner in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cerner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.14.

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

