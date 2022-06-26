Perkins Coie Trust Co Reduces Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,952 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 24.6% in the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Medtronic by 5.2% in the first quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 2,359 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 12.3% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Medtronic by 38.8% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 11,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 114.2% in the first quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 11,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,242,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.55.

NYSE MDT opened at $90.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $86.95 and a 12-month high of $135.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.74.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 72.92%.

Medtronic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.