Perkins Coie Trust Co Sells 803 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Perkins Coie Trust Co trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 803 shares during the quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Wealth Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $138.07 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $129.56 and a 52 week high of $164.90. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.59.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.